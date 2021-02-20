DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

BAMXF opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

