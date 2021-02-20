Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $10.86 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $23,955.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.41 or 0.03512971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00434860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $726.24 or 0.01292161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00499843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00444360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00319822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,296,790 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

