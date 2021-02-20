DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.25

Shares of DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.25 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). DX (Group) plc (DX.L) shares last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 670,333 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65. The company has a market cap of £190.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.04.

About DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

