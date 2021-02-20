DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN) vs. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Head-To-Head Analysis

DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSA Financial and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSA Financial $5.00 million 3.63 $830,000.00 N/A N/A Southern National Bancorp of Virginia $133.11 million 2.45 $33.17 million $1.48 9.05

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than DSA Financial.

Dividends

DSA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DSA Financial and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.05%. Given Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is more favorable than DSA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares DSA Financial and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSA Financial N/A N/A N/A Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 17.12% 7.23% 0.94%

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia beats DSA Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSA Financial

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset based lending, as well as mobile banking application services for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated forty-five full-service branches, which included thirty-eight in Virginia and seven in Maryland. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

