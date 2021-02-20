Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 17,633,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,418. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,911 shares of company stock worth $752,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

