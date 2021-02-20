Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.57.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$6.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.15.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

