DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.21.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.91 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.