DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.21.
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.91 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.