Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $336.80

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.80 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 339.20 ($4.43). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 331.20 ($4.33), with a volume of 699,966 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.90.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

