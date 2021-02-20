DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $265.16 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

