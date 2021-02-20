Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON DIVI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 103.50 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.54. Diverse Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.30 ($1.40).
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
