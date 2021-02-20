Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.38

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 26850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

