Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Truist

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price increased by Truist from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $84.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,840 shares of company stock worth $17,604,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

