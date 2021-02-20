Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $136.45 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

