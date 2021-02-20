Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.06

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $23.75. Digi International shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 73,708 shares traded.
DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.
In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.