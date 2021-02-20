Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.06

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $23.75. Digi International shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 73,708 shares traded.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

