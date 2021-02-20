Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of DLGNF opened at $78.31 on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

