DEXTools (DEXT) Tops One Day Volume of $8,749.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $39.76 million and approximately $8,749.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,280,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

