Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.54. 695,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,929,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

