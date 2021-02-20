Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.90.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

