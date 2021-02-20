Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.