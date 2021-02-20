Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDDRF opened at $4.80 on Friday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

