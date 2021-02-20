Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.53.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.79. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$29.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

