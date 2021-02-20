Desjardins Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

