Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 61,431,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 30,386,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNN shares. TD Securities cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

