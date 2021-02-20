Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 61,431,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 30,386,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNN shares. TD Securities cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
