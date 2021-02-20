DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $144,124.08

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $144,124.08 and approximately $1,248.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00074089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002323 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010261 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

