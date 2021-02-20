Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the highest is ($1.29). Delek US posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,572.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek US by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DK traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

