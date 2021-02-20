Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the highest is ($1.29). Delek US posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,572.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek US by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE DK traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.
