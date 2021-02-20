Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Up 11.9%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. 51,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 16,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $13,288,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,315,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,854,000.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

