DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing and promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focuses on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, such as sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

