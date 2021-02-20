Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Major Shareholder Buys $10,350,000.00 in Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DBTX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,959. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.39.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

