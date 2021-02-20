DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 8.4% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $663,642.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.00447042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00077633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00077331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.00397757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00025249 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.