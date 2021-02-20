Day & Ennis LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

