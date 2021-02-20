David H. Lissy Sells 24,890 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $169.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

