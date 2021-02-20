Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.