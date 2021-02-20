Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 5.4%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 19,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 720,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $969.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

