Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 8% After Earnings Miss

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 115,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,509,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 244,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dana by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 42.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 550,250 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -445.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

