Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 1,783,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,511. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -448.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

