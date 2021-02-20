Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of MIK opened at $15.05 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.