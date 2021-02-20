Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $26.47 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.