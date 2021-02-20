Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

