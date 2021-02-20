Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of LTHM opened at $20.06 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -222.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.