Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,016 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,204.96. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

