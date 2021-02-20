Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €73.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.55. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.