Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.29 ($77.99).

DAI opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €67.60 ($79.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

