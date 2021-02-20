Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08.

Get Daifuku alerts:

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.