Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08.
Daifuku Company Profile
