DA Davidson Increases nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $48.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LASR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $44.92 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

