DA Davidson Comments on Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

FELE stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

