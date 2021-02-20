DA Davidson Boosts J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $130.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of JCOM opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

