DA Davidson Boosts J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $130.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.42.
Shares of JCOM opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $113.36.
In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
