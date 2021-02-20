Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 339.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 782.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 331,746 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

