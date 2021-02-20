Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 27,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

