CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

