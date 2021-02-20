CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE CURO opened at $15.41 on Monday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,153,296 shares of company stock worth $32,974,976 over the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

